Iowa Senator Vs. President Trump: Disagreement Over Ban on Transgendered in Military

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a military veteran, disagrees with President Trump’s decision to reinstate the ban on transgendered people from serving in the military.

Trump’s decision replaces the policy President Barack Obama put in place last year.

Trump announced his decision in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Ernst served as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard and commander of the 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Dodge. She also led troops in Kuwait during the Iraq War.

Her office sent out a statement disagreeing with the President’s decision:

“As a veteran, Senator Ernst served alongside fellow service members from all different backgrounds and parts of the county. She believes what is most important is making sure servicemembers can meet the physical training standards, and the willingness to defend our freedoms and way of life. While she believes taxpayers shouldn’t cover the costs associated with a gender reassignment surgery, Americans who are qualified and can meet the standards to serve in the military should be afforded that opportunity.”

One Iowa, a group that promotes equality regardless of a person’s sexual identification, issued a statement that condemned Trump’s reversal of policy regarding transgendered people in the military.