Iowa Senator Vs. President Trump: Disagreement Over Ban on Transgendered in Military
DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a military veteran, disagrees with President Trump’s decision to reinstate the ban on transgendered people from serving in the military.
Trump’s decision replaces the policy President Barack Obama put in place last year.
Trump announced his decision in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.
Ernst served as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard and commander of the 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Dodge. She also led troops in Kuwait during the Iraq War.
Her office sent out a statement disagreeing with the President’s decision:
“As a veteran, Senator Ernst served alongside fellow service members from all different backgrounds and parts of the county. She believes what is most important is making sure servicemembers can meet the physical training standards, and the willingness to defend our freedoms and way of life. While she believes taxpayers shouldn’t cover the costs associated with a gender reassignment surgery, Americans who are qualified and can meet the standards to serve in the military should be afforded that opportunity.”
One Iowa, a group that promotes equality regardless of a person’s sexual identification, issued a statement that condemned Trump’s reversal of policy regarding transgendered people in the military.
“Let’s be clear: transgender people already serve in the U.S. military and do not cause ‘tremendous medical costs and disruption’ as President Trump alleges. In fact, according to studies by the Williams Institute and the Veterans Health Administration, they are far more likely to serve in the military than the general population. President Trump’s announcement won’t change that.”