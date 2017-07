Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Charges are pending against the juveniles caught on camera vandalizing a Des Moines ice cream shop.

A surveillance camera caught at least two suspects knocking over flower pots at the Dairy Zone on E. University earlier this week. Des Moines Police say the video posted online helped lead them to the suspects.

The suspects are juveniles so their names are not being released. Police say charges should be filed on Thursday.