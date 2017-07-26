Preparing for Ironman Kona: The Open Water Swim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Even the most experienced swimmer can encounter challenges in the open water.

"Their biggest difficulty is their hesitation or fear of open water. It's what they have the least experience with," says Zoom Performance owner and triathlon coach, Matt Zepeda. "It's also the unknown. So, mentally it just gets to them more."

The water is typically dark and choppy. There are no lanes or lines and the bottom is a place you don't want to be.

"Safety first" is Zepeda's credo.

"We really recommend people always swim with a buddy, to swim in shallow water. You don't have to be in a depth that you can't touch."

Open water swimming is also physically different than swimming in a pool.

"You have to keep your momentum from stroke to stroke. So, what we work on is a higher cadence, especially if you're going against the current."

That's especially important at Ironman Kona, which is the site of the Ironman World Cahmpionships. Swells at Kona can reach four feet due to the high winds and ocean current.

"You're going to be dealing a lot more current and chop - so the waves," says Zepeda. "It is going to be the most aggressive swim on the Ironman circuit."