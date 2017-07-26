× Rain Does Not Dampen RAGBRAI Enthusiasm

SWALEDALE, Iowa- Rains opened up on RAGBRAI Wednesday as riders headed toward Charles City.

As riders pulled into Swaledale, the fire station was opened for riders to get in out of the rain. Some huddled under tiny tents, and a park shelter, as well as a dugout.

“Just got caught in the last three miles coming in, just enough to get us completely drenched,” said Scott Christian of Cincinnati OH., who used the baseball dugout for shelter. “We saw these bikes lined up against here and thought this looked like a good place to come hang out.”

Others packed inside the fire station, where they were selling Gatorade.

“Hiding out at the fire station,” said Bill Hauser, of Marion. “God Bless these Swaledale Firefighters, for letting us in their building.”

“Love rain, yeah we’re British, we’ve got more rain than you’ve got,” said John Furnell, of England, who was asked how he would explain RAGBRAI back home, “I’m just going to promote it, because I think the whole atmosphere and how friendly everybody is it’s just incredible.”

RAGBRAI heads from Charles City to Cresco on Thursday.