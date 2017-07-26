× Shooting Victim Shows Up at Des Moines Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an overnight shooting on the city’s south side.

Police say the victim walked into Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cummins Road. That’s where police found shell casings, but say they were not from the gun that injured the victim.

Police have not released the name of the person that was shot or their condition.