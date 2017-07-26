× State Patrol: Vehicle Clocked Doing 125 MPH at East Mix-Master

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is sharing a photo on Facebook, reminding drivers not to speed, after a vehicle was clocked going 60 miles per hour above the speed limit at the east mix-master in Polk County.

The photo was posted to the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page Wednesday. It shows the radar displaying 125 miles per hour. The ISP says the incident happened Tuesday.

The State Patrol say speed is the leading cause for accidents and fatalities in the state.