× Teachers Spending Hundreds of Dollars for School Supplies

URBANDALE, Iowa — Teachers are spending hundreds of dollars out of their own pocket to supply classrooms.

Back to school means back to buying school supplies for children, and one Iowa Teacher drives an hour away to buy supplies for her classroom.

Third grade teacher at Harlan Community Intermediate School Stephanie Ahrenholtz said, “We’ve gotten so explicit as to what brand to even get, because it just helps out in the classroom to have some things you need better of, some things you don’t need as much of.”

By December, Ahrenholtz and other teachers said they need to start supplying Kleenex boxes and Lysol wipes, because the classrooms run out from what students bring in.

Owner of the Learning Post, Kym Howe said if parents have the option to buy school supplies through the parent teachers organization, they should.

“A principal that used to work here recommend that you go through the school program, because the school gets a little bit of money back for that. And that money will feed right into the PTO, which hopefully feeds to the teachers for making the school better,” Howe said.

Most items on the school supply list get used throughout the year by all students in the classroom and Ahrenholtz said, “Our list is pretty explicit. It tells how many of what to get and I think that is helpful for parents.”

Newer items that parents might find on back-to-school lists are headphones. Parents should know depending on the school, the list may require headphones for extra learning through computers in the classroom.

Ahrenholtz said it is never too early to start buying for school supplies and the sooner people start, the more likely they will find what they are looking for.