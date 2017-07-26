Wednesday Storms Could Bring Flash Flooding

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 PM for Central and Southern Iowa Wednesday. Moisture content is high with dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, making it feel very tropical across the state this morning. A cold front moving into the state will provide the dynamics needed to get storms going and squeeze out that moisture tonight in some much needed rain. The rain will just come down heavy and fast.

The first band of rain will move through between 11 and 1 PM. This rain will be light to moderate in intensity. With some clearing during the late afternoon, stronger storms look to fire up in Western Iowa near Carroll and move toward the Metro for the evening. These storms could be severe with some heavy rain, strong winds and hail. These storms may also train over the same locations and lead to flash flooding. Rainfall rates with some of the storms may be as high as 2 to 3” per hour. Even though, the soil is very dry, due to the intensity of the rain it could lead to flooding in low lying areas or where drainage is slow.

A Flash Flood Watch means that heavy rainfall that could lead to ponding on roadways, rising creeks and streams are all possible. Flash Flooding is very dangerous. A Flash Flood Warning means that flash flooding is imminent or occurring. You should always turn around if you come across flooded roads. Cars can be swept away in 18 to 24 inches of moving water. 6” of moving water can sweep a person off their feet.