× Former Grinnell Hospital Employee Awarded $4.5 Million Following Lawsuit

GRINNELL, Iowa – An Iowa medical center plans to fight a jury’s decision that it should pay a Grinnell man more than $4 million.

Former Grinnell Regional Medical Center lab director Gregg Hawkins was awarded $4.5 million for discrimination based on his age and disability.

Hawkins was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in December of 2013. Following treatment, he returned to work part time but says administrators tried to force him to retire.

He refused and was placed on an involuntary absence and later fired after filing a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Grinnell Regional Medical Center provided this statement:

“Clearly, the leadership team at GRMC is disappointed in the outcome of this case and disagrees with the results. The hospital will be filing appropriate post-trial motions and will appeal this verdict. GRMC’s legal counsel indicates there are many appealable issues in this case. The evidence simply does not support this verdict or the extraordinary jury award.”