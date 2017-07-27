Hotel Pattee For Sale Again But Owners Promise Business is Booming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- This historic Hotel Pattee is up for sale again. But its owners promise this sale will be different.

Jay and Denis Hartz announced this week that they are selling the historic downtown Perry hotel four years after buying it. The hotel was in financial ruin at the time. The Hartz' say the hotel is now a money-maker and they are selling due to a medical issue, not a need to rid themselves of it.

"Unfortunately the hotel has closed on two other occasions prior to our ownership. This situation is not different," says Jay Hartz, "The hotel is not closing it is successful it is thriving. It is simply for sale. Denise and I are going to stay here until a successor gets here. We're not going anywhere until that new successor would take over."

The Hartzes are asking for $2.5 million for the hotel.