Kids Getting a Head Start on Kindergarten

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—Sneak Peek is letting kindergartners experience the bus before school starts this year.

Five-year-old Lilah Coosner said she is most excited to go on a school bus for the first time, because she has only been on a “quote bus from my old school.”

The program started in 2001 when parents started noticing their children having anxiety for the first day of school.

Crossroads Park Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, Lisa Tasler said the program is meant to make kids feel comfortable for kindergarten on the first day of school.

“A big part of it is socialization and trying to get them to feel comfortable with other people and how to meet new friends and talk to people. You know just feel comfortable in the classroom,” Tasler said.

Four-year-old Benjamin Tomlinson is ready to make his mark on kindergarten.

“I am excited to meet new friends,” Tomlinson.

The week is designed to get students ready for full days in kindergarten.

One fear parents and children are nervous about is lunch.

Preschool Programs Coordinator Holly Burns said, “Our information from parent surveys tells us that lunch is a key concern and fear for our new students.”

Friday parents have the option to sit with their kid(s) and eat lunch to make the experience not as intimidating.

The students take home books about going to kindergarten.

Each classroom at Crossroads Park Elementary has one lead teacher, and assistant teacher and up to two student volunteers.

No more than 20 kids are in each class.