New Recommendations on Concussion Management from IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa –The Iowa Department of Public Health is rolling out new guidelines for concussion management.

The guidelines are in partnership with the Department of Education and expands recommendations currently available through REAP, which stands for Remove/Reduce, Education, Adjust and Accommodate.

The campaign takes a team approach, since concussions don’t just affect kids on the field, but also at home and in the classroom.

Newly found evidence suggests repeated concussions can lead to a brain degeneration known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. A recent study by a neuropathologist found evidence of the condition in the brains of 110 deceased former NFL players.

A local specialist Said this is something to pay attention to.

“It’s pretty a staggering number you know it certainly I think is going to be on the forefront of more research that shows that in contact sports that there`s a high prevalence of kind of even lower level hits that are sub-concussive that can cause this,” said Dr. Mary Russell, Mercy Medical Center.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign a proclamation regarding concussion awareness next Thursday.