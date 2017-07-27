Opportunities for Iowa Trade Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with 35 members of agricultural groups, are in China this week talking agriculture.

Reynolds says they've discussed importance of bilateral trade and the China market to Iowa as well as the 100 day plan put in place by the Trump administration to look at the trade between the two countries.

The group has expressed thanks to China for approving U.S. beef and approving four new crop traits. But also requested China approves four more traits that farmers are waiting on as well as have better timelines and consistency on agriculture trade.

Reynolds says there are some commodity groups on the trade mission that have developed markets in China, while others are just getting in, "Turkey, for instance, we talked about really finding resolutions in opening the China market back up. So still some barriers that we need to resolve, but part of resolving those barriers is meeting and trying to find a common consensus."

Reynolds adds they've been able to talk to leaders of China and visit farms.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says Ambassador Terry Branstad has raised the profile of Iowa and the agriculture team is getting a good reception and chances to meet with the highest levels of Chinese representatives.

He also attributes the Trump Administration and Ambassador Branstad with moving ag issues forward, "Whether it's the biotech event, the beef trade, the rice opportunities that there are. Rice isn't going to impact a lot of Iowa farmers but it's certainly was movement in better trade with China. Some of that has been because the administration has pushed so hard to move some things that have been stuck for a while."