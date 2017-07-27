State Auditor: Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy, Administrator Collected $128k That Should Have Gone to County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa -- The State Auditor's office says a pair of Carroll County employees split more than $128,000 that rightfully belongs to the county.

Results of a special audit were released on Thursday. According to the report in 2001 then Carroll County Sheriff Doug Bass asked Deputy Tom Fransen to begin teaching a permit to carry weapon class. Deputy Fransen agreed and brought Shanna Balukoff, an administrator with the Sheriff's Office, on to help. The two organized the class and held it in a room at the Carroll County Courthouse. They used their Sheriff's Office phone numbers as contact numbers. According to the State Auditor's office that made the classes official Carroll County business under Iowa law.

However none of the money collected for the classes in the more than five years between January 2011 and October 2016 was given to the county. Instaead the $128,710.00 was split between Fransen and Balukoff.

The State Auditor's Office recommends that the Sheriff's department rectify a number of issues with the class before they allow it to continue.

The audit report was shared with state and county prosecutors. There is no word on any criminal charges filed in connection with the classes.

Read the full audit report here