Teen Killed in Bussey ATV Accident

BUSSEY, Iowa – A teenager was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday in Marion County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on a private trail within the Bussey city limits.

The four-wheeler was traveling south on the trail when it collided with a tree. Authorities say the driver struck the tree with his head, which caused severe injury resulting in his death.

The name of the driver has not been released but officials say he was 16-years-old.