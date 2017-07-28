× Armed Suspects Rob Des Moines Git N Go

DES MOINES, Iowa – A convenience store on the southeast side of Des Moines was robbed Thursday night.

Police were called to the Git N Go at 2140 E Park Ave. around 11:51 p.m. Police say two suspects entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, who was mopping up, and demanded money.

While the clerk was trying to open the safe one of the suspects hit him in the back of the head with the gun. The suspects, two males wearing scarves to cover their faces, got away with an unknown amount of money.

The clerk told police he thought they headed northbound on foot.

The clerk did not have any visible injuries and refused help from medics.