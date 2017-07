Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The top two 4A teams in the state will meet in the state championship game Saturday night.

Top ranked Johnston held off Waukee 5-4, while #2 Dowling beat Iowa City West 8-3.

The Dragons and Maroons have combined for 8 state titles. The 2 teams split during the regular season.

The Class 3A Championship will be Harlan vs Assumption.