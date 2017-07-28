× Des Moines Police ID Victim of Fatal Friday Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Jeffrey Sifrido Mercado, 23, died from a gunshot wound.

It happened in broad daylight in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue shortly after 3 pm Friday. “I’m really confused about what`s going on right now,” said Martell Bolden a neighborhood resident. River Bend neighborhood residents were still in shock after a drive by shooting killed twenty-three year old Jeffrey Mercado. “Someone from inside a vehicle fired several shots at him. One of which we know for certain struck him,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting turned into the Des Moines’ 19th homicide of the year with two suspects quickly fleeing scene before they were apprehended. Sergeant Parizek said, “There was a short chase. They crashed at 6th and Madison and two of them ran on foot.”

The area is not foreign to gunfire but has been quiet this summer, said Bolden, “We’ve had some trouble in this neighborhood. We had a shooting in the corner earlier this year.”

This time, the violence came to home of Bolden, a father, who found a shell casing on his doorstep. “Normally we’d be out here playing football. If I didn’t have errands to run we would have been out in the middle of this so that is definitely frightening.”

While eight of this year’s homicides have yielded zero arrests and uncooperative witnesses, police commend the River Bend community that refused to turn a blind eye to a senseless killing. Parizek said, “When they come forward right away and give us that information, this is a perfect example. We had those suspects spotted within minutes and in custody not too long after that. that’s the way it should work.”

As of Friday evening, no charges have been filed against the suspects. Extra police patrolling will be present throughout the neighborhood.