Fire Destroys Buildings on Guthrie County Property

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — A fire sent up a large column of smoke that could be seen for miles in Guthrie County Thursday.

The flames consumed two buildings just northwest of the town of Casey.

A shed caught fire and it spread to a nearby barn. Firefighters prevented it from spreading farther.

The buildings and a couple of vehicles inside were destroyed.

Investigators don’t yet know how it started.