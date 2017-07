Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Floodwaters in eastern Iowa have damaged homes and communities, as well as a wildlife area.

The Iowa DNR reports recent rains damaged a dike along Martens Lake in the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area.

The 60-foot long section has lowered the water level on the lake. DNR officials say the water level is currently too low for boats, and they are working on ways to repair the damage.