Kentucky Doctor Delivers Patient’s Baby Just Before Giving Birth to Her Own

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — She’s usually ready to step in and deliver a baby with little notice, but this week a Kentucky OB/GYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient.

WKYT’s Sabirah Rayford talked to Dr. Amanda Hess, who helped a fellow mother just hours before welcoming her own new bundle of joy.

“Bringing life into the world is one of the most amazing things that you get to be a part of,” said Hess.

Unlike most mothers, Hess says she often gets to experience the joy over and over again.

“You know, I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies, and really a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they’re a patient themselves.”

On Sunday night, she proved that; just moments before she was scheduled to have her own baby, Dr. Hess says she noticed another soon-to-be mother at the hospital.

“My husband actually said, ‘is that a woman screaming,’ and she was completely dilated.”

Before Hess has her own baby, she insisted on helping one last patient.

So I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me and went down to her room, and I knew her,” said Hess.

The patient, Leah Halliday Johnson, had just had her last checkup with Dr. Hess. Officials at the hospital say the doctor on call was on his way back to the hospital after leaving for a break, but Dr. Hess said there was not any time to waste, so she delivered Halliday Johnson’s baby.

“She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer.”

Dr. Hess still had one more delivery scheduled, but this time it was her own.

“She was there with my last delivery. She worked with me up until the last second.”

And after a night of helping others, Dr. Hess finally got to meet her healthy baby girl.

Halliday Johnson told CNN she and her baby are back at home. She says the baby is doing great and is thankful for Dr. Hess’ help.