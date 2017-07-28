Man Accused of Stabbing Dog is Back in Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The man accused of stabbing a dog is back in jail.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Michael Mitchell's dog got into a fight with another dog named Zeus on Monday. After the dogs were separated, investigators say Mitchell stabbed Zeus with a pocket knife.

The dog required surgery and is recovering at the Animal Rescue League.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with animal abuse on Wednesday, but posted bond and was released. On Friday morning he was arrested again for violating his probation both for stabbing the dog and for failing a drug test.

Mitchell is currently in the Polk County Jail.