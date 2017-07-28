× Medical Crews Respond to Field Workers Sprayed by Crop Duster

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews are on scene after a crop duster sprayed chemicals on workers in a field near Collins Friday morning.

Dispatchers with Story County tell Channel 13 crews were called to an area just about a half mile west of the intersection of 690th Avenue and 330th Street around 7:45 a.m. They say a crop dusting plane was spraying chemicals on a field where people were working and the workers became ill.

The workers are being treated on scene and officials say they are expected to be OK.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information as it becomes available.