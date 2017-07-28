North Korea Launches Another Ballistic Missile, Pentagon Confirms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Pentagon has confirmed that North Korea has launched another ballistic missile.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis confirmed that a launch had been detected and said, "we are assessing and will have more information soon."

Japan's prime minister says officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that it may have landed in the sea off of Japan.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile--the kind capable of reaching the United States. North Korea is barred by the United Nations from having a nuclear arms program, but has defied bans on ballistic missile tests.