One Dead After Shooting on North Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are currently investigating a shooting in Des Moines.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Oakland Avenue. Officials say several shots were fired during a drive-by shooting.

One male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound, and officials confirm he has now died. There was another female with the victim at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.

Two suspects have been taken into custody after being found in a car that had crashed at 6th and Madison while fleeing the scene. Police also say witnesses have been very cooperative.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Updates will be provided as they are made available. This is the 19th homicide in Des Moines this year.