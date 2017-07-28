× Police: Woman Stabbed in Neck with Barbecue Fork

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night on Des Moines’ southeast side but say the victim isn’t cooperating.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of SE 19th Street just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck. When they arrived, police learned there was a dispute between two women in the parking lot of the apartments, and one of the women had been stabbed in the neck with a large barbecue fork.

A witness who separated the two women claimed they did not see the stabbing happen.

The victim fled before police got there but was found later down the street and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say she has not been cooperative with their investigation.

The suspect in the case also fled the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released by police.