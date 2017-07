× Tornado Cleanup Continues in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Iowa — In eastern Iowa, the town of McGregor is still cleaning up storm damage.

An EF-1 tornado hit the town last week, destroying several businesses along main street.

Among them was the Goedert Building. It was built in 1890 and most recently was home to an antique mall.

During the demolition several people took home bricks from the building as keepsakes.