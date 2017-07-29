× Dyersville Beckman Coach Arrives to Baseball Tournament in Style Despite Terminal Diagnosis

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final day of the state baseball tournament at Principal Park brings in fans from across the state, but the journey to get one fan in the stands was special.

“The vehicle is called Paramount’s Caring Coach. We named it that a couple of years ago, but today I think it really takes on a meaning as Paramount’s Caring Coach is carrying the coach,” said Marvin Nye.

Nye works with Paramount Ambulance Services, which transported Dyersville Beckman Coach Tom Jenk to the field ahead of their game on Saturday afternoon. Jenk, the team’s former head coach, has terminal brain cancer.

The owners of the special medically-equipped RV have connections to the school district and provided the transport for free. The 41-year coaching veteran says he was thrilled by the community’s to support.

“I wasn’t going to. I was trying to figure out to get down here, and they made it a lot easier. They made a phone call and said would I be interested in doing this, and I said of course. It’s such a great offer, I can’t turn that down,” said Jenk. “I had to come in style besides, too, it beats riding the yellow school bus, that’s for sure.”

Dyersville Beckman won its game against Kuemper Catholic on Saturday.