Gardening Tips: July 29, 2017

The yards are very dry and crunchy due to the lack of rain this summer. Earl May's Mark Thoms has some tips on how to revitalize your yard.
- Mowing: Mow grass to a high of 2.5" to 3". This will help the grass retain moisture.
- Watering: Water your grass two times a week, each area for 30 minutes. Grass needs 1" of water a week.
- Grub Control: Spread a grub control and water in to prevent future bug problems.
- Fertilize: Apply on application of summer fertilizer, which is low in nitrogen, to feed your yard.
- Planning for Fall: Start planning your overseeding plan for the Fall.