Iowa Baby Recovering After Suspected Cold Sore Infection

IOWA -- A mother is putting out a stern warning after what she believes caused her baby to be covered in sores.

As KWWL's Taylor Bailey reports, cold sores have taken over baby Juliano's face and mouth. Bailey spoke with the baby's mother, Samantha Rodgers, on FaceTime.

"He had blisters growing outside of his mouth," she said.

Rodgers said doctors told her Juliano had the flu or a bad case of hand foot and mouth disease, but it got worse.

"His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach."

Juliano was then sent to Blank Children's Hospital for testing.

"They swabbed his mouth and tested it and it came back as he has herpes," said Rodgers.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin, and touching things that are contaminated with the virus.

"Pretty much this person gave my baby herpes not intentionally," said Rodgers.

The mother is not completely sure who gave her baby the virus.

"All I can say is just be cautious, it can be anybody, your best friend, your sister, your brother, or your mom, it can be anybody. Everybody needs to wash their hands, sanitize, if you see a cold sore or anything on them just don't let them come by your baby."

Juliano is now doing better, but he will now carry this burden for the rest of his life.

"It sucks because this is a lifelong problem now. Every time he runs a fever, every time he's sick he can have an outbreak, I don't know how to handle this. I am trying to do the best, it's sad, it breaks my heart, and I can't do anything to help him."

Rodgers said Juliano should be going home soon to finish treatment. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, symptoms like a fever or blisters can start 2-12 days after exposure.