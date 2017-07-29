× Local Organization Working to Keep Iowans Safe Online

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans have been impacted by a data breach targeting their bank or social media accounts.

A local nonprofit organization is now working to educate Iowans about online safety. Reboot Iowa hosted a cyber security boot camp in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. The event helped adults learn how to keep themselves and their information online safe.

Experts warn against people oversharing on social media. They say scammers can use that information to create fake profiles and gain access to other important information.

Experts also say it is important to be mindful of passwords.

“Use a password manager so that you don’t have to use the same password for everything that you do. Because if I break into something that you consider to be mundane like your Facebook account but that’s also the same password you use for, say, your Bank of America account, well, now I have everything,” said Antoinette Stevens, Executive Director and founder of Reboot Iowa.

The organization also helps teach adults about coding and the tech world.