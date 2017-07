Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Thousands of bike riders are in the home stretch to the muddy Mississippi.

Saturday is the final day of RAGBRAI, and bikers are riding 45 miles from Waukon to Lansing.

Saturday's route will be new territory for RAGBRAI, with stops in Waterville and Harpers Ferry. Once they arrive in Lansing, bikers will mark the end of their trip by dipping their front tires into the Mississippi River.