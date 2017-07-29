STATE BASEBALL: Johnston Knocks Off Dowling, MSTM and Kuemper Both Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - It was a CIML showdown for the Class 4A state baseball championship, top ranked Johnston against #2 Dowling Catholic.

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Riding the arm of Jack Dreyer Johnston won 5-0. Dreyer pitched a complete game 2 hitter, while striking out 13. Dreyer also had 2 RBI's at the plate. Johnston finishes the season 41-3.

Davenport Assumption won the 3A championship 10-1 over Harlan.

In Class 2A Dyersville Beckman, playing for sick coach Tom Jenk Jr, scored 9 runs in the first inning to beat Kuemper Catholic 9-6. The Knights of Kuemper come up short in the title game for the 4th time.

In Class 1A Martensdale St. Marys lost to Mason City Newman Catholic 8-3. It's the Blue Devils first loss in a championship game, they were 4-0 before Saturday.