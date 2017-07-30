Beaverdale Pays Tribute to Late Owners of Local Malt Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of Beaverdale’s favorite dessert spots held a tribute for the business' late owners on Sunday.

Marilyn Caves, the namesake of Snookies Malt Shop, died at 70 years old, and her husband Jim Graves, known as Mr. Snookie, died last year. The two ran the malt shop for more than 30 years.

The shop is known for its turtle sundaes, chocolate and vanilla swirls, and puppy cones, but on Sunday everyone was focused on remembering Marilyn and Jim.

“He would come out and talk to everybody here, you know, he was very gregarious, and she was inside but always with a smile, both of them, they were just lovely people,” said Des Moines resident Donna Reams.

Basil Scheuring wore her grandma Snookie’s favorite pair of earrings as she remembers her grandparents' smiles and love for travel.

“It was a tradition with my grandparents that whenever they went abroad, grandpa would have a local place make jewelry for her. So there's a ton of ice cream earrings that have 'Snookies' written on them that are made out of clay and are just from every country that they traveled to," Basil said.

Basil said she'll cherish the keepsakes, but values growing up watching her grandparents' keen work ethic even more.

“It means everything. It's who they were. They put so much effort and their life into this place, and it's who they are,” she said.

The years will pass and times will change, but Basil and her family say nothing about Snookies will.

"We know how they had it and how they loved it, and keep it Jim and Marilyn’s Snookies,” Basil said.

The Beaverdale community is coming together to remember two lives in a sweet way.