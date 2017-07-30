Communities Coming Together for National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Communities across the country will come together with police departments for National Night Out on Tuesday.

A variety of festivities will be happening across metro Iowa. Some communities will celebrate with ice cream and super heroes, while others

will rely on outdoor games and family activities.

The common theme is creating partnerships and teaching kids of all ages about first responders and their roles in the community.

Most events start at five o'clock and continue until seven or eight p.m.