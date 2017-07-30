Flames Destroy Waterloo Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa family is without a home this weekend after a fire sparked in their kitchen and spread to most of their home.

Waterloo firefighters responded to the house fire just after 7 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Glenwood and Mohawk Street. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread quickly.

No one was injured, but a man was asleep inside when the fire started.

"He said he was sleeping on the couch and his girlfriend was about to cook something, I can only surmise she put something on the stove and left the house with him sleeping on the sofa and he woke up to smoke alarms going off," said a witness.

Firefighters say there was a lot of damage to the home, and the American Red Cross is now helping the family.