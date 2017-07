Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Family and friends will celebrate the life of Pam Dixon later this week.

The 59-year-old KIOA morning radio host died last Friday following a more than decade-long battle with breast cancer.

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Hamilton's Funeral Home in West Des Moines, and a mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverdale will take place on Friday morning at 10:30.

Dixon's radio career spanned more than three decades.