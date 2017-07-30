WHO beat rival KCCI in the annual Zearing days softball tournament 9-8 on Saturday. John Sears was the player/manager for WHO. He's already filling out the hall of fame ballot for himself.
I THINK: Epic Softball Win for WHO TV Turns Sears in to Hall of Fame Manager
-
Baseball Hall of Fame Mobile Museum Ends Iowa Visit
-
I THINK: The Cubs Will Not Win the World Series, Uncertainty for Iowa State Basketball
-
I THINK: Da Bulls are a Mess and Picking the Wrong Time to ‘Rebuild’ for Fred Hoiberg
-
City Council Approves More Money for City Hall Improvements
-
I THINK: Stop Flipping Out Over Bat Flips
-
-
I THINK: Jordan vs Lebron Argument Never Gets Old
-
I THINK : NBA Salaries are CRAZY!!! Don’t Have to be a Star to Make Millions
-
I THINK: Kyrie Wants to be Batman
-
FACEOFF: Lanning the Linebacker, Phelps vs Shark, Spieth’s Cup-Check
-
I THINK: NCAA Coaches, Stop Blocking Kids from Transferring, it Never Ends Well
-
-
I THINK: Brian Ferentz Takes Aim at Cyclone Recruiting
-
I THINK: How Young is Too Young to Offer a Scholarship?
-
I THINK: Youth Sports are the Reason Kids are Forced to ‘Specialize’