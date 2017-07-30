Iowa Businesses Prohibited From Serving Alcohol in Solid Copper Mugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is reminding bars and restaurants they cannot serve beverages in solid copper cups.

Iowa has adopted the FA's code that prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6. This includes vinegar, fruit juice, and wine, and the popular Moscow mules, typically served in a copper mug.

High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused foodborne illness when coming into direct contact with food and beverages. Cups that are lined with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed.