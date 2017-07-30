Iowa Man Arrested in Florida for Allegedly Stalking Actress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- Police in Florida arrested a southern Iowa man after they say he was stalking a Hollywood actress.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office in Tampa Bay says 45-year-old Terry Repp of Moravia, Iowa, is charged with stalking.

Officers arrested Repp on Saturday night at the Tampa Bay Comic-Con event. They say the man appeared to have an irrational obsession with actress Kate Beckinsale and has traveled around the country to see her.

Repp remains in jail in Florida on a $500 bond.