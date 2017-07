Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A Wisconsin man is accusing the Iowa Writers' Workshop of age discrimination.

Dan Thomson, 68, filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights four months after receiving a rejection letter. He says over the past five years, none of the 105 applicants age 51 or older were accepted into the workshop's fiction program.

Workshop officials deny age being a factor, adding that all applicants are evaluated based on their writing samples.