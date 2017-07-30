× Iowans Gather in Des Moines for Health Care March

DES MOINES, Iowa — Six marches took place across Iowa on Saturday as part of a national movement to protest Republicans’ efforts to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

Health care for all was a hot topic at the ‘Our Lives On The Line’ march in Des Moines.

“Health care being a human right, not something that should bankrupt you, not something that should cost money,” said Robin Covington of Women’s March Iowa.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement partnered with Women’s March to rally support for affordable health care. Their concern is that the Congressional Budget Office says the Republicans’ health care plan will force nearly 23 million people off coverage.

One person who would be affected is Des Moines resident Morgan Singleton, who can’t afford her medicals bills and depend on the Affordable Care Act.

“My husband is alive today because of the Affordable Care Act. He was insured for one month when he found out he had a brain tumor,” Singleton said.

Singleton agrees Obamacare isn’t perfect, but says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I would be happy to pay more for someone else to never have to worry about their health care,” she said.

Iowa Democratic Senator Matt McCoy agrees, and says mental health needs to be a focus for Iowa, too.

“We are using our prison system to incarcerate mentally ill people, and that has become the biggest mental health treatment facility in the state,” said McCoy.

National polls show Iowa ranks number 47 for mental health care services and nearly 7.2 % of Iowans don’t have health insurance. Singleton says this would be a reality for her, too, if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.