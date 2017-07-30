The Insiders: July 30th Edition, How Can Candidates Relate to Iowans?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Following recent protests in regard to issues like the Dakota Access Pipeline, gubernatorial candidate John Norris talks to Dave Price about ways he thinks politicians can connect and be helpful to Iowans.
