The Insiders: July 30th Edition, Should Transgender People be Allowed to Serve in the Military?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's not often that both of Iowa's Republican senators disagree publicly with their Republican president, but one recent issue resulted in this split.

President Trump tweeted out the new policy bringing back the ban on transgender people in the military, reversing what President Obama did last year. However, the tweet brought confusion about whether it was really just the president's thoughts at that second or whether it meant an immediate change in policy.

Amid all that confusion, Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley both weighed in, saying they think as long as a transgender person can do the job, that's all that matters.

