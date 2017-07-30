Van Hits Group of People in Los Angeles, Injuring at Least Six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- A van plowed into a crowd of people at a busy intersection in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

At least six people were injured during the incident that took place at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Aerial video shows a white van on the sidewalk outside a corner building in the mid-Wilshire neighborhood of central LA. A fire department spokesperson says four people have been taken to a hospital and two others were treated at the scene. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether the crash was intentional or accidental, but they say the driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story.