Anthony Scaramucci is Out as White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump Administration is looking for a Communications Director, again.

On Monday Anthony Scaramucci was relieved of his duties as the new Communications Director after just 11 days on the job. It was a tumultuous 11 day tenure that included a vulgar interview with The New Yorker wherein he disparaged Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.

It’s not immediately clear whether he resigned the post or was fired. Monday was also the first full day on the job by new Chief of Staff John Kelly.