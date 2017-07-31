Cheesecake Factory Offering Half-Price Cheesecake Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with half-price cheesecake.

Although technically, National Cheesecake Day was on Sunday, the restaurant is also offering the sweet deal today as well.

The deal is good for any type of cheesecake, including their newest flavor, “celebration cheesecake.” It is made up of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse with cream cheese frosting.

The only exception is that you must dine in and only one slice is allowed per guest. The offer is good at restaurants in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Other than that, you’re good to get your dessert forks ready and eat up.