City Council Considering Installing Traffic Cameras Around Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Next month, officers might not be the only people keeping an eye on traffic in Waterloo.

Police Chief Dan Trelka is pushing a plan to install traffic cameras at six locations in the city. The city council has already voted in favor of the idea twice, and the third and final reading is gust 7th.

Red light cameras would issue $75 tickets, and tickets for speeding would range from $50-$75.

Chief Trelka also says if you don't pay your camera fine, "we're going to maintain a database of that and if an officer then stops you, for any other traffic violation, that will have an impact on their discretion as to whether or not they're going to issue you a regular ticket."

Chief Trelka wants to use the revenue the cameras bring in to hire three new police officers.