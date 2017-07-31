× Cyclones Open Football Camp for Matt Campbell’s Second Season as Coach

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State Cyclones Football Team opened their fall camp Monday. Players conducted two practices on the first day, couple with meetings, and lots of food for hungry football players.

Head Coach Matt Campbell met with the media to note that the biggest change he has seen in year two of coaching in Ames, is that players seem to now be better in the basics.

“That’s the greatest shift is the time and the effort they put in themselves,” said Campbell. “Last year, we were coaching so much; start behind the line, finish through the line, where the right stuff out to practice, make sure you’re on time.”

Campbell said he is also impressed that players are taking more initiative to do workouts they need to be doing, on their own.

Campbell was asked about the overall strength of the team, he credited Strength Coach Rudy Wade for work in helping the team bulk up.

“A year ago we had one guy on our team who could bench press 400 pounds,” said Campbell. This year we have 14 or 15 guys who can do that.”

Campbell was asked about the offense this year, with a one quarterback system, featuring Jacob Park, as opposed to the rotating QB system last year.

“I just think consistency is the biggest thing for us regardless of who’s the quarterback is,” said Campbell. Jacob was the guy that wasn’t even on our campus didn’t get these first two weeks of the fall camp a year ago, so I think what he’s been able to do with his craft is become a consistent football player.”

The Cyclones open at home against the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 2nd.