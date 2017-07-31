Des Moines Woman Injured in Shooting, Location of Incident Unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon.

The woman was dropped off at Iowa Lutheran Hospital just before 2 p.m. Her condition is not being released, and the person who dropped her off left before police arrived.

The victim's sister gave police two different locations of where she claimed the shooting took place, including one at East 14th and Cleveland. Officers investigated both locations, but could not find the site of the shooting.